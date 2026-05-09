EconoScope | China's intelligent vehicles redefine global mobility

(ECNS) -- China's smart vehicle boom is sweeping across global markets. Powered by advanced intelligent systems and digital ecosystems, Chinese automakers are not only exporting cars, but also reshaping the future of global mobility.

The momentum was on full display at the recently concluded 2026 Beijing Auto Show, which broke all kinds of records, especially in scale as it attracted 65,000 overseas visitors.

This photo shows people visiting the 2026 Beijing Auto Show. (Photo from 2026 Beijing Auto Show)

At the auto show, automotive professionals from South America flew more than 20 hours to Beijing to learn from China's auto industry. Some Middle Eastern dealers, facing disruptions in Japanese vehicle supplies due to shipping interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, also shifted their plans toward Chinese brands.

"Last year, overseas sales accounted for nearly half of our total revenue," a technical executive from a Chinese company specializing in automotive intelligence told China News Network during the Beijing auto show.

Data released by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed that China exported 2.226 million vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, up 56.7% year-on-year.

But if the world thinks China is simply exporting cars, it is missing half the story. China is increasingly exporting an entire mobility ecosystem.

In many overseas cities, users are already experiencing Chinese-developed ride-hailing systems equipped with intelligent algorithms, real-time AI-powered bilingual translation, cross-border mobile payment integration, and multilingual customer service.

These services reflect the overseas expansion of China's decade-long integration of mobile internet technologies with transportation.

An automotive industry professional from India told China News Network that China's auto industry has reached an extremely high level of intelligence and can now be considered a global leader.

Across the world, consumers may now open a Chinese app and ride in a Chinese-made vehicle. This is no longer simply about "selling products overseas." It is about building systems overseas.

Against the backdrop of slowing global economic growth and persistent geopolitical uncertainty, stability and affordability have become shared priorities worldwide. As consumers search for practical and cost-effective solutions, China's manufacturing sector has arrived at precisely the right moment.

The combination of affordability, reliability, and advanced smart technologies has made Chinese solutions an increasingly rational choice for users around the world.

As "Made in China" evolves from a simple product label into a convenient and cost-efficient mobility lifestyle, the world's answer is already visible in every Chinese vehicle speeding along global roads.

(By Gong Weiwei)