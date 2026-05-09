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China-Russia trade exceeds $200 bln for third straight year: official

2026-05-09 15:50:50Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China-Russia bilateral trade surpassed $200 billion for the third consecutive year in 2025, a Chinese commerce ministry official said at a news conference for the China-Russia Expo on Friday.

Bilateral trade volume reached $227.9 billion last year, said Ma Chi, deputy director general of the Department of Eurasian Affairs at China's Ministry of Commerce. China has been Russia's largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years, he added.

In the first quarter of 2026, bilateral trade rose 14.7% year on year to $61.2 billion, Ma said, noting that the share of mechanical and electrical products and high-tech products in two-way trade continues to increase.

(By Zhang Dongfang)

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