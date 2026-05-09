Annual Tibetan antelope migration begins in China's Hoh Xil Reserve

(ECNS) - The annual migration of Tibetan antelopes has begun in the Hoh Xil Nature Reserve, with the first herd of 158 animals crossing the heart of the sanctuary on Thursday, local authorities said on Saturday.

Tibetan antelopes forage in Hoh Xil, a UNESCO World Heritage site located in Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, in March 2023. (File photo/China News Service)

The first group crossed the Qinghai-Tibet Highway near the Wudaoliang protection station during a snowstorm. The number represents a significant increase over last year's first cluster of approximately 60 animals. Every May, female Tibetan antelopes from Qinghai, Xizang, and Xinjiang journey to Zonag Lake to give birth before returning to their original habitats in July.

Danzeng Caidan, head of the Sonam Dargye Ecological police station, stated that authorities have stepped up patrols along the highway to protect the migrating herds. Police have also implemented 24-hour monitoring and temporary traffic controls to ensure the animals can cross safely.

"We are managing vehicle flow and providing public education to reduce human interference with the migration", Danzeng Caidan said.

The antelope population in Hoh Xil currently exceeds 70,000, and so to ensure their safety, the Hoh Xil Nature Reserve Protection Bureau has deployed officers to manage the marker area of the highway, where the animals frequently cross.

(By Zhang Jiahao)