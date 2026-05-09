Beijing says 'mutual respect' underpins China–France ties

China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday that the foundation of China-France relations lies in solid political mutual trust, and the key is mutual respect for each other's core interests when meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French President in Beijing.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, met with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic adviser to the French President in Beijing on Friday. (Photo / MFA)

Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, expressed hope that France will uphold the one-China principle with concrete actions, refrain from engaging in any form of official exchanges with the Taiwan authorities, and avoid sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

The meeting marked their second contact within two months after a phone conversation in late March.

Noting that China and France are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and major independent countries, Wang said the two nations bear responsibilities for safeguarding international peace, stability and development amid global turbulence.

Wang also called on the two countries to work together to ensure that the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and France overcomes various disruptions and achieves sound and stable development.

Beijing is willing to work with Paris to continue implementing the outcomes of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to China in December and work for greater progress in bilateral cooperation so as to deliver more benefits to the two peoples, he said.

China attaches importance to the bill recently passed by the French Senate aimed at simplifying the procedure for returning cultural relics illegally acquired from other countries, Wang said.

He added that China stands ready to strengthen cooperation with France in this field to enhance people-to-people connectivity and mutual learning between civilizations.

Speaking on China-European Union relations, Wang stressed that the two sides are partners rather than rivals.

China hopes France, as an important EU member, will play a positive and constructive role in encouraging the EU to form a correct and rational perception of China, adopt pragmatic and open trade policies toward China, so as to remove obstacles to the long-term, sound and stable development of China-EU relations, he said.

Bonne said the French side highly values the long-standing friendship and mutual trust between the two heads of state.

During Macron's China visit last year, the two sides issued a joint statement, which he said reflected the great importance both countries attach to developing bilateral relations.

Under the current international circumstances, it is crucial for the EU and China to maintain dialogue and cooperation, he said, adding that the bloc needs China and hopes to become a trustworthy partner with China.

France is ready to play a positive role in promoting dialogue and cooperation between the EU and China, he added.

During their meeting, they also discussed global economic governance and the situation in the Middle East.