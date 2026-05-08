Chinese foreign ministry confirms Marshall Islands-flagged vessel with Chinese crew attacked near Strait of Hormuz

The vessel that was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday was Marshall Islands-flagged with Chinese crew on board, and there are no reports of casualties so far, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian confirmed on Friday.

"The Strait of Hormuz is a waterway used for international navigation. China is deeply concerned that a large number of vessels and crew members have been stranded in the strait due to war," Lin said.

China believes that restoring unimpeded passage through the strait as soon as possible and ensuring the safety of civilian vessels and crew members serve the common interests of regional countries and the international community, he added.