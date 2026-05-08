China reports significant progress in business environment improvement

China has made significant progress in improving its business environment, according to a report released on Friday by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the country's achievements in enhancing the ease of doing business. Based on detailed data, the report focuses on positive developments in 2025 across key areas.

A dedicated section reviews trends and cumulative results during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in relevant fields.

The report also highlights innovative measures to advance business environment reform. It lists major laws, regulations, and policy documents introduced in 2025, focusing on high-priority issues such as dismantling market access barriers and addressing "involution-style" competition.

Looking ahead, the report underscores China's firm resolve to continuously optimize its business environment. Goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) include fostering a more dynamic market, a fair and just legal environment, a more attractive trade and investment climate, and high-quality, efficient government services.