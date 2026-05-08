Friday May 8, 2026 | 中文

Text:AAAPrint
Home /China

China reports significant progress in business environment improvement

2026-05-08 19:06:39Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

China has made significant progress in improving its business environment, according to a report released on Friday by the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the country's achievements in enhancing the ease of doing business. Based on detailed data, the report focuses on positive developments in 2025 across key areas.

A dedicated section reviews trends and cumulative results during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) in relevant fields.

The report also highlights innovative measures to advance business environment reform. It lists major laws, regulations, and policy documents introduced in 2025, focusing on high-priority issues such as dismantling market access barriers and addressing "involution-style" competition.

Looking ahead, the report underscores China's firm resolve to continuously optimize its business environment. Goals for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) include fostering a more dynamic market, a fair and just legal environment, a more attractive trade and investment climate, and high-quality, efficient government services.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]