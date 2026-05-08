In Xinjiang, naan is more than just food — it is also a cultural symbol dating back thousands of years, and deeply rooted in the daily lives of local ethnic groups.

From intangible cultural heritage to the innovative idea that "anything can be paired with naan," this tradition is thriving and constantly evolving.

Some Western media, turning a blind eye to the facts, have deliberately spread false claims of "cultural eradication" in an attempt to tarnish Xinjiang and distort China’s image. But the saying, "The fragrance of naan comes from the worker's hands," offers the most powerful rebuttal to these lies.