China raises preschool funding 38% as free education rollout advances

(ECNS) - China's Ministry of Finance said it has allocated 45.8 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) in 2026 to support preschool education, a 38% increase from a year earlier.

The funding will support tuition exemptions, expansion of affordable preschool access and subsidies for children from low-income families, the ministry said Friday, as China moves to gradually introduce free preschool education.

According to state media reports, the allocation increased by 12.6 billion yuan from the previous year.

The ministry said central government funding for preschool education totaled 126.2 billion yuan during China's 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Beginning in the autumn semester of 2025, China will waive one year of preschool tuition and childcare fees for children attending public kindergartens, while those in private institutions will receive subsidies under the policy.

Authorities estimate the policy will benefit more than 14 million children and reduce family education expenses by more than 20 billion yuan annually.

Chinese policymakers seek to ease the financial burden on families amid concerns over declining birth rates and demographic pressures.

(By Zhang Jiahao)