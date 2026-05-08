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Most Cambodians feel positive about China: survey

2026-05-08 17:11:33Xinhua Editor : Zhang Dongfang ECNS App Download

The results of a new survey released on Friday showed that most Cambodian people felt positively about China.

Conducted by the Asian Vision Institute (AVI), an independent think tank based in Phnom Penh, the survey on Cambodia-China Relations was participated in by a total of 2,612 respondents in Cambodia from December 2025 to March 2026, using an online questionnaire-administered platform as well as in-person interviews.

"It demonstrates that most Cambodians have felt positive overall," the survey said. "About 96.1 percent of all respondents express positive feelings about China."

The survey showed that the respondents were impressed with China's economic strength, business opportunities, development path, and achievements in science and technology, such as high-speed rail and e-commerce.

According to the survey, 97.4 percent of the respondents are optimistic about Cambodia's relations with China.

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