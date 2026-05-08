Strawberry Festival echoes four decades of rock

During the May Day holiday, music lovers across China flocked to the Strawberry Music Festival in Beijing and Dongguan, Guangdong province. More than 180,000 fans gathered over three days, sharing a collective experience.

The festival, curated by Modern Sky, China's cornerstone of independent rock, offered a confluence of musical generations — both domestic and international.

This year's lineup featured legendary international acts including American alternative rock band Pixies and English musician Johnny Marr, who headlined the Beijing festival on May 2 and performed in Dongguan on May 4. Sharing the stage were some of China's best-known contemporary rock acts, including Omnipotent Youth Society, Second Hand Rose and Sound Fragment, highlighting both the evolution of Chinese rock and its global influences.

The festival carried a strong sense of musical continuity. In the early years of Chinese rock, Pixies' groundbreaking albums had already reached pioneering musicians such as Cui Jian during their first European tours in the late 1980s, leaving a lasting influence on China's emerging rock scene.

Now, four decades later, Pixies returned to China as both the band and Chinese rock music marked their 40th anniversaries. Their appearance at Strawberry Festival, the opening stop of their global anniversary tour, featured a tightly crafted 60-minute set with 19 songs, widely regarded as one of the most memorable performances in the festival's history.

Dongguan's finale offered a surprising twist. Pixies concluded with the rarely performed Motorway to Roswell, an unexpected treat for longtime fans. Marr's appearance also carried symbolic weight, representing a bridge between generations and musical traditions.

Without Marr and the golden age of British rock he represents, with its rich subcultures and vibrant independent music industry, Modern Sky itself might never have existed, as the label's founder and owner Shen Lihui reflected.

A former rock star himself, who founded the label in 1997, Shen grew up inspired by Marr and his generation of rock heroes. Bringing Marr to Strawberry Festival ultimately became a cross-generational meeting decades in the making.

For audiences, the festival was more than just a series of performances. It was a celebration of musical lineage, and a testament to the enduring power of rock to transcend borders and generations.

Between the domestic acts paying homage to their own roots and the international legends revisiting their global impact, the Strawberry Music Festival became a living chronicle of rock history in motion.

From the roar of the crowd to the precise execution of Pixies' set, the festival was a vivid reminder that music is not just entertainment — it's memory, inspiration, and community, all intertwined. For three days, over 180,000 fans shared that magic, witnessing a convergence of eras, influences, and cultures that few other festivals could match.