China, U.S. should strive for more practical achievements: Premier Li

China is willing to work with the United States to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, enhance dialogue and communication, create a favorable atmosphere for exchanges at all levels and cooperation in various fields, and strive for more practical achievements between the two countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Li made the remarks when meeting with a visiting delegation of U.S. senators led by Steve Daines in Beijing.

Noting President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump had a phone call this February, which has set new strategic guidance on promoting the development of the bilateral relations, Li said that the Chinese side is willing to work with the United States to continuously enhance the well-being of the two peoples, and inject certainty and positive energy into the world.

Li pointed out that experience has repeatedly shown that adhering to mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation is the right way for the two major countries to get along with each other.

It is hoped that the U.S. side will work with China in the same direction, pursue dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation rather than confrontation and zero-sum competition, and maintain stable and predictable China-U.S. economic and trade relations, said Li, adding that this is in line with the fundamental interests of both sides.

Noting the Taiwan question concerns China's core interests, and is the first and foremost red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations, Li said that it is hoped that the U.S. Congress will proceed from the overall interests of friendly cooperation between the two countries, view and handle China-related issues with caution, and play an active role in the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.