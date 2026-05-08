China urges Philippines to stop harassment in South China Sea

A China Coast Guard (CCG) spokesperson on Thursday urged the Philippine side to immediately stop illegal harassment, smearing and inflammatory propaganda, responding to Manila's disruption of China's marine scientific research.

CCG spokesperson Jiang Lue noted that a Philippine Coast Guard Islander aircraft deliberately approached and harassed China's scientific research vessel Xiangyanghong 33 on Wednesday, while the ship was conducting a legitimate marine ecological survey in the waters near China's Houteng Jiao.

The CCG tracked and monitored the aircraft and handled the situation in accordance with laws and regulations to ensure safe operations of the Chinese vessel, Jiang said, stressing that the allegations by the Philippine side were mere distortion of facts and intended to mislead the public.

Jiang reiterated that the CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law enforcement operations in waters under China's jurisdiction in accordance with the law.

The service will also take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of China's scientific survey operations and uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, Jiang said.