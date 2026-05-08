Philippines brokers Thailand-Cambodia talks on ASEAN Summit sidelines

By Zhang Xinglong

Cebu, Philippines (CNS) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday night hosted Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul for trilateral talks aimed at easing tensions over Cambodia-Thailand border disputes, on the eve of the opening of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu.

The Trilateral Meeting Between the Leaders of the Philippines, Cambodia and Thailand was held in Cebu, the Philippines on May 7,2026. (Photo provided by ASEAN)

The meeting was arranged by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair for 2026, with Marcos describing it as an effort to provide "good offices" and a constructive platform for dialogue between the two neighboring countries.

After the meeting, Marcos said the discussions covered a wide range of issues related to the border situation and resulted in "some agreements" as well as discussions on possible ways forward.

He said both sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining open communication, exercising restraint, avoiding actions that could escalate tensions, and continuing efforts toward peaceful dialogue and constructive engagement.

"I believe this was possible because of a very clear, fervent belief by both leaders that it is time for peace and no longer the time for war," Marcos said.

According to Marcos, Cambodia and Thailand agreed to task their foreign ministers with sustaining direct and candid dialogue to prevent further escalation, foster conditions for peace and stability, and safeguard the well-being of their peoples.

The Philippine leader also said the meeting reaffirmed the continuing role of the ASEAN Observer Team (AOT), composed of representatives from ASEAN member states, in monitoring and verifying the implementation of agreements between the two countries.

He added that the mandate of the AOT would be extended for another three months until July this year, with the Philippines continuing to serve as coordinator of the mechanism.

Hun Manet said the talks focused on de-escalation and confidence-building measures aimed at restoring and consolidating a framework for lasting peace and normalized bilateral relations.

For his part, Anutin said Thailand and Cambodia, as neighboring countries, should avoid conflict because it "only brings losses and suffering."