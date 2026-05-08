Macao, Zhuhai launch smart immigration clearance at Hengqin port lanes

Authorities from China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and Zhuhai in Guangdong province on Thursday launched a smart immigration clearance at the one-stop joint services lanes at the Hengqin Port, aiming to improve cross-border travel efficiency between Macao and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The service was jointly applied by public security and immigration inspection authorities of the Macao SAR and Zhuhai, together with the relevant department of the Hengqin cooperation zone.

According to the Macao SAR's Public Security Police Force (CPSP), drivers who have completed the registration procedure no longer need to present their physical documents using the one-stop joint services lanes for immigration clearance. Instead, they just have to go through the fingerprint and facial feature verification, enabling faster customs clearance between Hengqin and Macao.

The smart immigration clearance was first applied to the joint inspection automated channels installed at the passenger inspection hall and the immigration clearance hall for on-board passengers at the Hengqin Port in November 2025, the CPSP noted. As of April 30, over 280,000 eligible persons had registered for the service.

Macao resident Mr Tong told Xinhua that he frequently visits Hengqin with his family for leisure and dining. "Now there is no need to take out travel documents, which feels very convenient," he said.