Amid global conflict-disruption cycle, China's reliability has enduring economic appeal

Disruption has become the name of the game for the world economy in the 2020s. The COVID pandemic, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Gaza war, Trump tariffs and now the Middle East conflict, have highlighted the flipside of globalization, which is that physical separation from a crisis is no longer a buffer from its economic fallout. Whether it be lockdowns, supply shocks, financial contagion, mobility bottlenecks, or erratic foreign policies, the butterfly effect is likely to be felt in multiple forms far from the epicenter.

Interestingly, the man who rewrote and popularized globalization for the 21st century, The World Is Flat author Thomas Friedman, had drawn a direct correlation between conflict and supply chains. The Dell theory of conflict prevention precludes conflict between countries that are part of the same global supply chain. Whether or not the theory has held true to any degree is debatable (because economic theorists routinely underestimate politics) but the underlying logic is undeniable: Conflicts between two countries invariably impacts supply chains they're involved in or in the vicinity of.

Which is why the U.S.-Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruption have caused several unintended consequences. Without naming any specific locations, areas beyond the periphery of the conflict have witnessed small business closures, sporting events played in front of empty stadiums, higher food prices due to fertilizer price rise, cancellations of flights and financial SOSs from airlines, etc. Even in the U.S., where the Middle East conflict is at least 7.5 time zones away, the price of fuel has gone up significantly as a result, touching the lives of all Americans. And yet, there are places with large economies where there appears to be minimal-to-zero on-ground impact of this fallout.

The last week in China witnessed the 19th edition of the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Beijing Auto Show) being held in the cavernous Capital International Exhibition and Convention Center. Automakers and automotive tech companies from around the world filled up 380,000 square meters of top-notch expo space in multiple airport terminal-sized exhibition halls, drawing large crowds of visitors. Each exhibit had something to offer -- from sleek new electric vehicles with multiple infotainment screens and futuristic features (including several with autonomous and eVTOL capabilities), to the "surround sound," including ramp-walks, DJs, mascots, robot-dances, collectible giveaways and much more. This author distinctly recalls noting that it resembled equal parts expo and equal parts carnival, no doubt thanks to the Labor Day holiday that's got Chinese out and about across the country enjoying the best the Spring-time has to offer.

Also last week, China implemented a frankly extraordinary trade policy move. 53 African countries which have diplomatic relations with China will now get tariff-free access to the vast Chinese market. A sea-route between Tianjin Port and South Africa has also opened, enabling easier logistical access. Officials from African nations have spoken to CGTN about how this move gives their producers and exporters an enormous opportunity.

The giant Beijing Auto Show and the tariff-free policy for Africa are just two examples that demonstrate that at a time of crisis, disruption and upheaval, where entire geographies are scrambling to ensure stocks of basic commodities and no supply item can be taken for granted, it's not only business as usual in China but China is also acting as a net-stabilizer, opportunity-provider and logistics-enabler for others. What's more, the aforementioned examples deal with different ends of the goods complexity spectrum.

Automobiles these days are the pinnacle of large-scale supply chain management. In the electric age, they have essentially become large consumer electronics devices. The shift from the analog ICE to digital EVs is so all-encompassing that even simple features like side-view mirrors have been re-imagined. The latest models have cameras where the mirrors used to be, with the output visible to the driver on panels mounted ergonomically on the ends of the dash. The scope, scale and sophistry of the supply chain, particularly for batteries, drive-train, sensors, semiconductors, composite materials, software, AI, and other components, is a completely different world compared to even a decade ago. And the progress is worth it.

The Hormuz crisis and consequent developments in the oil industry have demonstrated that we may be entering a phase of thinking about fossil fuels, with energy diversification high on consumers' agenda. With use of EVs and renewables attaining critical mass in China, and Chinese companies forming the backbone of global green technology production, crisis and opportunity are paving the way for green transition in a way that consensus-building and political fragmentation are unable to match. Electric vehicles don't just work, they're now working better than traditional automobiles. They are also powered by electricity which, structurally at the moment, countries generate domestically and have greater control over, vis-a-vis many having to import fossil fuels.

The EV and green technologies experience is replicated across several industries and regions in China. Shandong's garlic, Shenzhen's consumer electronics, Dongguan's furniture, Hebei's winter sports gear -- these clusters are deeply embedded in global chains, while their goods keep global shelves stocked. At the same time, global goods find a place on Chinese shelves and e-commerce platforms, and increasingly in Chinese homes, benefiting from China's opening-up and pro-consumption policies.

In economic terms, the contrast between the disruption emanating from the spate of global crises and the net-stability and balance anchored by China is stark. At a time when there's little long-term guarantee of uninterrupted trans-national supplies and businesses and economies are coming to view dependencies as weaknesses, China offers a robust, well-functioning, and reliable industrial and supply chain network, along with a positive policy environment. Domestically also, it is evident on-ground and in the data that there is consumption pick-up. In the recent extended spring break as well as during the Labor day holiday, internal travel surged in China. From booming train and highway travel, to the steady mushrooming of consumption-boosting set-pieces like the Jiangsu City Football League and May 5 Shopping Festival, the market on offer for international businesses is tempting.

The series of globally relevant disruptions in recent years are now increasingly being looked at as a trend for economic de-risking. In such a situation, stability and reliability stand tall, serving as a beacon for risk-aversion. For businesses, exporters, policymakers and other stakeholders of the world economy who look for such steady factors, the draw is an easy one to argue.