China, Bangladesh FMs hold talks, vowing deeper cooperation

China is willing to carry forward traditional friendship with Bangladesh, enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, and be the most reliable partner in Bangladesh's national development process, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) holds talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Beijing, China, May 6, 2026. （Photo/Chinese Foreign Ministry）

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman in Beijing.

Noting that China supports Bangladesh's new government in maintaining unity and stability, revitalizing economic development, and improving people's well-being, Wang said China is willing to continue providing Bangladesh with support and assistance to the best of its ability.

He said China is ready to promote the alignment of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh's national development strategies, deepen cooperation in traditional areas like economy, trade, investment, infrastructure, water conservancy and people-to-people exchanges, expand cooperation in emerging industries such as green development and digital economy, and support Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh.

Wang stressed that China's development of relations with Bangladesh and other South Asian countries does not target any third party, nor should it be affected by any third party.

Rahman said Bangladesh and China enjoy traditional friendship, and that China has always been a trustworthy and indispensable friend and partner for Bangladesh.

Stressing that the new Bangladeshi government attaches great importance to relations with China, he said that Bangladesh firmly stands with China on the Taiwan question, adheres to the one-China principle, steadfastly safeguards the authority of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, recognizes that the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and supports the realization of China's national reunification.

Rahman said Bangladesh appreciates the long-term support and assistance from China, looks forward to further deepening all-round friendship and cooperation, elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new level, and boosting its own economic and social development.

Bangladesh welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Bangladesh and is ready to provide a stable, sound and predictable business environment, he added.

Both sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern. After the talks, the two sides issued a joint press release.