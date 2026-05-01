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Xi extends greetings to working people nationwide ahead of Int'l Workers' Day

2026-05-01 20:59:44Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended festive greetings and best wishes to the country's working people ahead of the International Workers' Day, which falls on May 1. 

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, sent the greetings on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the first year of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030).

Xi called on workers across the country to work hard, deliver solid results, and play a leading role in driving high-quality economic and social development.

Party committees and governments at all levels should safeguard workers' lawful rights and interests, address their most pressing concerns, and encourage them to strive unremittingly for the country's grand goals, Xi stressed.

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