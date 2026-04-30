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Xi stresses advancing basic research to solidify foundation for building China's strength in science, technology

2026-04-30 17:40:46Xinhua Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged greater efforts and more concrete measures to strengthen basic research, enhance China's capacity for original innovation, and further solidify the foundation for building the country's strength in science and technology.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a symposium on strengthening basic research in Shanghai, east China, April 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a symposium on strengthening basic research in Shanghai, east China, April 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while attending a symposium on strengthening basic research in Shanghai. 

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a symposium on strengthening basic research in Shanghai, east China, April 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a symposium on strengthening basic research in Shanghai, east China, April 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

 

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