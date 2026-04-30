China sets up pig industry advisory body to improve market oversight

(ECNS) - China has established a monitoring and early warning advisory committee on the pig industry to strengthen oversight and improve government intervention in the sector, the agriculture ministry said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs announced the move after a meeting this week, where experts reviewed current supply and demand conditions and discussed measures to improve monitoring of production capacity.

China's pig breeding capacity is being "adjusted in an orderly manner," while prices are stabilizing and showing signs of recovery.

Supply-demand conditions have improved and market confidence is picking up, they said, adding that the market outlook is expected to improve gradually.

However, the experts cautioned farmers against holding back pigs in anticipation of higher prices or expanding production blindly, warning such actions could lead to losses.

The ministry said changes in supply and demand dynamics make it necessary to strengthen production controls and improve early warning systems.

It also called for better data collection and monitoring systems to support policymaking.

China accounts for about half of the world's pig population, but the sector has faced pressure from oversupply and weak consumption demand.

Authorities have previously called for improved production controls and measures to support a recovery in pig prices.

(By Zhang Jiahao)