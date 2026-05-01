‘Lucid waters, lush mountains’: How China's green vision resonates at SCO gathering

By Lin Zhuowei

(ECNS)--As the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) marks its 25th anniversary, more than 300 delegates from SCO member states and beyond gathered in the coastal city of Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang Province, from April 28 to 30 to advance cooperation on green development and sustainability.

The SCO Green and Sustainable Development Forum was held in the coastal city of Ningbo, eastern China's Zhejiang Province, from April 28-30. China’s Minister of Ecology and Environment, Huang Runqiu, delivered an opening remark. (Photo: China News Network / Lin Zhuowei)

At the opening of the SCO Green and Sustainable Development Forum on April 29, Shen Yueyue, vice-chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and head of the SCO Commission on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, called on participants to address accelerating global uncertainties and pursue green transformation.

“Amid a century of profound changes, instability and uncertainty are rising unprecedentedly,” she said. “Global challenges such as climate change, ecological degradation, and resource constraints are becoming increasingly severe, making green transition and sustainable development a shared pursuit of all nations.”

Shen’s call for global cooperation was echoed by Sohail Khan, SCO deputy secretary-general. He told China News Network that “If ecology is considered a geopolitical or security-related agenda item, this is the number one item in the world today for humanity to resolve.”

Jasem Ibrahem Al-Najem, Kuwait’s Ambassador to China, noted that China’s climate commitment offers important insights for Gulf and Arab states. “The transition to a green economy is a shared necessity for all nations, and China’s willingness to strengthen exchanges of experience and technology is truly encouraging,” he said.

Global challenge, divergent responses

Climate change remains a defining challenge for humanity. As the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development passes its midpoint, progress has stalled, with less than 18% of targets on track, according to recent UN assessments.

Against this backdrop, China’s sustained investment in ecological conservation has drawn international attention. “China has made remarkable progress in environmental protection and green transition,” said Boris Titov, special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Relations with International Organizations to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals.

China's green credentials by the numbers

Shen Yueyue highlighted several milestones in China’s ecological transition. The country now boasts the world’s largest area of planted forests and operates the globe’s largest carbon emissions trading market. More than half of the world’s new energy vehicles are on Chinese roads, supported by the world’s most complete new energy industrial chain. China has also maintained the world’s leading capacity in wind and solar power installation for consecutive years.

Beyond domestic achievements, China has expanded green cooperation globally, partnering with over 100 countries on clean energy projects. It is now the world’s largest exporter of clean technology and accounts for roughly half of global employment in renewable energy sectors.

Regional partners voice support

Several SCO representatives emphasized growing alignment with China’s green development approach.

Bakyt Torobaev, special representative of the Kyrgyz President and representative of the current SCO chairmanship, called green sustainability a priority for Kyrgyzstan’s term. “China is among our most important partners in this endeavor,” he said. “The concept that ‘Green mountains are gold mountains’ captures the essential link between sustainable growth and long-term public welfare. China has emerged as a key leader in the global green transition.”

For climate-vulnerable nations in the Global South, China’s approach offers even more practical relevance. The Maldives, where approximately 80% of its land sits less than one meter above sea level, exemplifies this dynamic.

Amid setbacks in global climate governance, China’s demonstrated commitment to climate action provides reassurance and inspiration for developing countries like ours, said Fazeel Najeeb, Maldives’ Ambassador to China. He added that the Maldives is planning an eco-city powered entirely by renewable energy and hopes to draw on Chinese expertise in green technology and urban planning.

Energy security and green transition: complementary, not competing

Qian Zhimin, member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, framed green transition as both a climate imperative and a strategic opportunity.

“In today’s complex geopolitical landscape, advancing the green transition is not only essential for addressing climate change but also a practical pathway to safeguarding energy security and enhancing energy independence,” Qian said. “Energy security and green development are not mutually exclusive; instead, they reinforce each other. Seizing the green transition means seizing the initiative for high-quality development in the years ahead.”

Themed “Advancing the Global Governance Initiatives and Promoting Green and Sustainable Development,” the forum marks China’s first SCO-track people-to-people diplomatic event of the year. Organizers say it aims to foster practical cooperation on sustainability and accelerate low-carbon transformation across the region.

The event was jointly hosted by the SCO Commission on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment, and the People’s Government of Zhejiang Province, with implementation support from relevant provincial and municipal authorities in Ningbo.