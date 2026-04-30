China launches crackdown on false advertising in online food sales

(ECNS) - China will launch a nationwide campaign to crack down on false advertising in online food sales, targeting e-commerce platforms, sellers and related service providers, the country's market regulator said.

Sun Huichuan, a food safety official with the State Administration for Market Regulation, said at a news briefing on Wednesday that misleading claims remain widespread despite repeated enforcement efforts.

Consumers have responded strongly to issues such as false promotion and illegal advertising, Sun said.

The campaign will target five types of entities, including e-commerce platforms, merchants, marketing agencies and food producers. It will focus on violations such as exaggerated health claims, fabricated product origins and misleading endorsements.

Sun cited recent cases involving products accused of misrepresenting ingredients or origins, as well as overstating health benefits.

Online food sales have grown rapidly in China, with retail food sales rising 14.5% year-on-year in 2025, according to official data.

Regulators will also carry out a separate six-month campaign targeting "internet-famous" food products, focusing on false labeling, counterfeit goods and missing certifications.

Authorities will strictly punish violations, Sun said.

(By Zhang Jiahao)