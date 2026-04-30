Man in Xiamen undergoes five surgeries in five days

(ECNS) -- A man in Xiamen, Fujian province, underwent five surgeries in five days during a short leave, sparking online discussion.

Li, who asked to be identified by his family name, initially took leave for cochlear implant surgery to treat hearing loss in his left ear, he told Jiupai News on Tuesday. He then scheduled additional procedures, including a gastroscopy and colonoscopy, hemorrhoid surgery, wisdom tooth extraction and turbinate reduction.

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While doctors prescribed painkillers, Li said the experience was excruciating. "I've learned my lesson, don't follow my example," he said.

Netizens jokingly called him a "time management master," saying the painkillers were "maxed out."

Li's case is not unique. In March this year, a 29-year-old man in Shenyang, Liaoning province, underwent five surgeries within a week, including intestinal polyp removal, hemorrhoid surgery, circumcision, mole removal, and two wisdom tooth extractions, according to media reports.

Doctors caution against undergoing multiple elective surgeries in rapid succession. They recommend prioritizing urgent issues based on medical necessity, staging non-emergency procedures, and allowing adequate recovery time.

(By Zhang Dongfang)