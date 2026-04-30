Platform to better serve visitors

Beijing has launched "GO BEIJING", a comprehensive online service platform offering a full range of services for inbound visitors across different scenarios, local authorities said Tuesday.

The platform was jointly built by the Beijing Municipal Administration of Government Services and Data Management and payment services platform Alipay, in cooperation with other local government departments, such as the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau and the Beijing Municipal Tax Service.

Overseas visitors can access the platform via the international version of Alipay and enjoy 39 services in 16 languages, including ride-hailing, ticket booking and hotel reservations. The platform also features digital services such as an "AI tour companion."

Inbound visitors can open a "travel wallet" account on the platform, transfer funds into the account via cross-border remittance and use it to make payments in the Chinese mainland. The service is available to users from 40 countries and regions.

Beijing has been continuously improving services for foreigners. For example, one-stop service counters have been operational since last year in the international arrival areas of Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, offering over 20 types of essential services in areas such as finance, communication, transportation, culture and tourism.

Beijing had recorded more than 7 million border crossings in 2026 as of Sunday, representing a year-on-year increase of 13 percent. The recent surge in Beijing's inbound tourism is partly attributable to the continuous optimization of visa-free policies. To date, China has introduced unilateral visa-free policies for 50 countries and implemented 240-hour transit visa-free arrangements for 55 countries.