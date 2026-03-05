China's 2026 growth target 'active and pragmatic': expert

(ECNS) -- China targets an economic growth of 4.5% to 5% in 2026 and will strive for better in practice, according to a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

At a press briefing following the report's release, head of the drafting group of the 2026 Government Work Report and director of the Research Office of China's State Council Shen Danyang, described the target as "active and pragmatic," noting that it was set with comprehensive consideration of domestic economic performance and external changes, while taking into account what is needed and what is possible.

"It is a goal that 'jumping up to reach high while keeping a firm footing,'" Shen said.

This target fully takes into account factors including structural adjustments, risk prevention, and reform promotion this year and will lay a solid foundation for achieving the goal of doubling China's 2020 per capita GDP by 2035 to reach the level of a moderately developed country, Shen said, adding that this target is consistent with China's growth potential.

He pointed out that this target will help local authorities set regional growth targets in light of local conditions and guide all sectors to focus their efforts on high-quality development.

"The external environment for China's economic development is becoming increasingly complex and volatile this year, with possibly more uncertain and unpredictable factors in economic operation than anticipated. Therefore, setting a target within a range also serves to provide a buffer against these uncertainties," the official said.

He noted that the target demonstrates a proactive and enterprising goal orientation and policy direction.

On one hand, China's economy possesses strong resilience and vitality, with its structure continuously improving and new quality productive forces accelerating their growth. On the other hand, this year will see the continued implementation of more proactive and impactful macro policies, alongside a series of in-depth reforms in key areas, Shen analyzed, saying these measures are bound to further unlock the nation's growth potential.

"We believe that as long as we make full and effective use of all favorable conditions, we can certainly strive for better outcomes, achieving both an effective improvement in quality and a reasonable growth in quantity," he concluded.

(By Zhang Dongfang)