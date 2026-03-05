China vows resolute fight against 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces

(ECNS) -- China has pledged to resolutely fight separatist forces aimed at "Taiwan independence" and oppose external interference, according to a government work report submitted to the annual session of the National People's Congress, or the national legislature, which opened Thursday.

The report stressed the need to fully implement the Communist Party of China's overall policy for the new era on resolving the Taiwan question, reaffirming commitment to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus.

China has vowed to promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the cause of national reunification, according to the report.