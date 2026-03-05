Highlights of government work report to be deliberated at 2026 'two sessions’

(ECNS) -- The 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, opened its fourth session on Thursday morning in Beijing.

Here are highlights of the government work report to be deliberated at the session.

The opening meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2026. (Photo/China News Service)

China sets 2026 economic growth target at 4.5-5 pct

China targets an economic growth of 4.5 percent to 5 percent this year and will strive for better in practice, according to a government work report submitted on Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

China to continue implementing more proactive fiscal policy this year

China will continue to implement a more proactive fiscal policy in 2026 and increase government deficit by 230 billion yuan (about $33.29 billion) over last year.

The deficit-to-GDP ratio for this year is set at around 4 percent, with the total government deficit at 5.89 trillion yuan. Expenditure in the general public budget is projected to reach 30 trillion yuan for the first time, an increase of about 1.27 trillion yuan from the 2025 level, said the report.

China to build world-class sci-tech innovation engines

China will build three international centers for sci-tech innovation and turn them into world-class innovation engines, according to a government work report.

China to open wider to outside world: government work report

Efforts will be made to expand market access and open up more areas, particularly in the service sector, the report said.

Opening-up trials will be expanded in fields such as value-added telecom services, biotechnology and wholly foreign-owned hospitals this year.