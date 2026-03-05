China calls for accelerating green transition, boosting low-carbon economy

(ECNS) - China on Thursday called for accelerating the green transition across the board under the guidance of the "dual carbon" goals as the country pledges to boost its green and low-carbon economy ahead of the 2030 deadline to peak its carbon emissions by 2030, according to the government work report submitted Thursday to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature.

China will make coordinated efforts to cut carbon emissions, reduce pollution, pursue green development, and boost economic growth, while strengthening green development, the report said.

A national fund for a low-carbon transition will be set up, and new growth drivers such as hydrogen power and green fuels will be fostered, said Li, while calling for exercising tight and effective regulation over energy-intensive and high-emission projects, accelerating efforts to phase out outdated production capacity, and supporting innovation and application of green and low-carbon technologies and equipment.

The Chinese government will also provide more policy support for upgrading quality, lowering costs, and reducing carbon emissions in key industries, and driving forward the development of zero-carbon industrial parks and factories, according to the report.



China will also expand the coverage of the China Carbon Emission Trade Exchange, build a new electric power system, accelerate the construction of smart grids, develop new types of energy storage, promote more extensive use of green electricity, and promote clean and efficient use of fossil fuels.

A system of controlling both the total amount and intensity of carbon emissions will be implemented, and systems for carbon emissions statistics accounting, as well as carbon footprint management, will be refined.

(By Zhang Jiahao)