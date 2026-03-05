LINE

China calls for more efforts to safeguard national security, social stability

(ECNS) - China has called for accelerated efforts to shore up infrastructure, emergency response, and other weak links in flood prevention, drainage, and disaster response in northern China in a move to safeguard national security and social stability, said a government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

The development of a modern water network will be accelerated, and the support system for catastrophe insurance will be improved, according to the report.

Steps will be taken to strengthen the monitoring, forecasting, and early warning of meteorological, hydrological, and geological disasters, forest and grassland fires, and earthquakes.

(By Zhang Jiahao)

