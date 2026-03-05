China's 2026 defense budget growth to slow to 7%

(ECNS) -- China's defense budget growth is expected to drop from 7.2% in the previous years to 7% in 2026, according to a draft report submitted to the national legislature for review Thursday.

It marks the 11th consecutive year of single-digit growth for China's defense budget.

According to the draft 2026 budget report, roughly 1.9 trillion yuan (about $275 billion) will be allocated to national defense.

China's defense spending remains comparatively modest across key relative indicators, including its share of GDP, per capita defense expenditure, and defense expenditure per military personnel.

