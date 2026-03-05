LINE

Text:AAAPrint
ECNS Wire

China's 2026 defense budget growth to slow to 7%

2026-03-05 15:00:06Ecns.cn Editor : Mo Honge ECNS App Download

(ECNS) -- China's defense budget growth is expected to drop from 7.2% in the previous years to 7% in 2026, according to a draft report submitted to the national legislature for review Thursday.

It marks the 11th consecutive year of single-digit growth for China's defense budget. 

According to the draft 2026 budget report, roughly 1.9 trillion yuan (about $275 billion) will be allocated to national defense.

China's defense spending remains comparatively modest across key relative indicators, including its share of GDP, per capita defense expenditure, and defense expenditure per military personnel.

(By Gong Weiwei)

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]