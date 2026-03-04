China's AI achievements impress the world | Views From Chang'an Avenue

The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, held a press conference on Wednesday, one day ahead of the opening of its annual session.

Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, said that the year 2025 marks a pivotal moment for China's domestically developed humanoid robot industry, as it achieves breakthroughs in both technological innovation and real-world applications.

As these advances continue, how can "AI+" open up new frontiers for consumption? On this topic, let's head to Chang'an Avenue and speak with both Chinese and international friends to hear their views.(By Liu Shen, Huang Fang, Lin Mengnan, Intern: Li Yanjia, Yang Yifei)