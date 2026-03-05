China to prioritize agriculture, rural areas with comprehensive vitalization plan in 2026: draft govt work report

China will prioritize agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, advancing comprehensive rural vitalization in 2026, according to a draft government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

The report emphasizes applying best practices from Zhejiang province's Green Rural Revival Program to enhance policies aimed at strengthening agriculture, benefiting farmers, and boosting rural prosperity.

To bolster grain production and ensure food security, the government plans to increase grain production capacity by 50 million metric tons. Efforts will focus on boosting per-unit yields on large farmland tracts, fostering superior crop varieties, and improving crop quality.

Measures include maintaining the "red line" of total farmland, protecting nutrient-rich black soil, and advancing research and development of new seed varieties. The government also pledged to promote advanced agricultural equipment to ensure technologies reach fields and farmers.

China will provide targeted assistance to prevent large-scale poverty relapse. While general assistance policies remain unchanged, a more focused monitoring system will identify and support vulnerable populations.

Development-based assistance will be delivered to boost local industries and employment, with social assistance providing a cushion for those in need. Follow-up support will aid people relocated from inhospitable areas.

The report envisions rural-urban integration, blending agriculture with culture and tourism. By nurturing distinctive rural industries and intensively processing agricultural products, China aims to involve more rural residents in local industry development and sustain income growth.

The government is committed to improving the rural living environment, addressing infrastructure gaps such as waste management and toilet upgrades. The goal is to create a beautiful and harmonious countryside for people to live and work in.