LINE

Text:AAAPrint
China

China to prioritize agriculture, rural areas with comprehensive vitalization plan in 2026: draft govt work report

2026-03-05 14:43:40chinadaily.com.cn Editor : Gong Weiwei ECNS App Download

China will prioritize agriculture, rural areas, and farmers, advancing comprehensive rural vitalization in 2026, according to a draft government work report submitted Thursday to the country's top legislature for deliberation.

The report emphasizes applying best practices from Zhejiang province's Green Rural Revival Program to enhance policies aimed at strengthening agriculture, benefiting farmers, and boosting rural prosperity.

To bolster grain production and ensure food security, the government plans to increase grain production capacity by 50 million metric tons. Efforts will focus on boosting per-unit yields on large farmland tracts, fostering superior crop varieties, and improving crop quality.

Measures include maintaining the "red line" of total farmland, protecting nutrient-rich black soil, and advancing research and development of new seed varieties. The government also pledged to promote advanced agricultural equipment to ensure technologies reach fields and farmers.

China will provide targeted assistance to prevent large-scale poverty relapse. While general assistance policies remain unchanged, a more focused monitoring system will identify and support vulnerable populations.

Development-based assistance will be delivered to boost local industries and employment, with social assistance providing a cushion for those in need. Follow-up support will aid people relocated from inhospitable areas.

The report envisions rural-urban integration, blending agriculture with culture and tourism. By nurturing distinctive rural industries and intensively processing agricultural products, China aims to involve more rural residents in local industry development and sustain income growth.

The government is committed to improving the rural living environment, addressing infrastructure gaps such as waste management and toilet upgrades. The goal is to create a beautiful and harmonious countryside for people to live and work in.

 
 

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]