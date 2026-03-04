Chongqing's 'Train to Spring' returns as monorail glides through blossoms

As early spring brings warmer temperatures, Chongqing's iconic "Train to Spring" has captured public attention once again. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

As early spring brings warmer temperatures, Chongqing's iconic "Train to Spring" has captured public attention once again. The Chongqing Rail Transit Line 2, specifically the section between Daping and Fotuguan, offers a stunning view as the monorail glides through blooming plum flowers, attracting many residents and visitors eager for a scenic experience.

This breathtaking view, where trains weave through a stunning canvas of pink blossoms, has become a beloved symbol of spring in the southwestern municipality. It is now a must-see attraction for locals and tourists.

The area's charm lies in its layered beauty: the monorail above, a sea of flowers in the middle, and a walkway below. In the distance, the city skyline rises with towering buildings, while nearby, trees and flower branches create a serene atmosphere. This unique spatial structure highlights the appeal of the mountainous city, offering a bright springtime spectacle.

As early spring brings warmer temperatures, Chongqing's iconic "Train to Spring" has captured public attention once again. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

