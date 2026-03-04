LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Video

What to watch at China's '2026 two sessions'?

2026-03-04 11:37:36Ecns.cn Editor : Meng Xiangjun ECNS App Download

The 2026 two sessions (NPC and CPPCC) are set to open soon. Here is a selection of highlights.

1. 15th Five-Year Plan

As the world's second-largest economy embarks on the inaugural year of its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030), the two sessions will serve both as a review of past achievements, and as a strategic compass guiding the nation's future development. Lawmakers will examine a draft outline of the new five-year plan.

2. Growth target

China's 2026 GDP growth target will align with the country's high-quality development imperative, which centers on fostering new quality productive forces, boosting consumption, upgrading the manufacturing sector, and advancing the green and low-carbon development.

3. New legislation

Chinese lawmakers are set to deliberate on a draft environmental code, a draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, and a draft law on national development planning.

4. Industries of the future

Quantum technology, biomanufacturing, hydrogen and nuclear fusion power, brain-computer interfaces, embodied AI and 6G mobile communications, have been highlighted as new growth drivers.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]