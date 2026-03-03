'Two sessions' expectations in China's 15th Five-Year Plan | Views From Chang'an Avenue

"Two sessions" are coming. We are listening.

China is about to hold its annual Two Sessions—the meetings of China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), and the top political advisory body, the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The year 2026 marks the start of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), ushering in a pivotal period for building on past achievements and breaking new ground. So what new changes and opportunities will the next five years bring?

I am here on Chang’an Avenue in Beijing. Let’s hit the streets and ask people: what are your expectations for the "two sessions"? (By Huang Fang, Lin Mengnan, Intern: Yang Yifei)