China to formulate law on childcare services: spokesman

2026-03-04 12:52:16Xinhua

Chinese lawmakers are set to formulate a law on childcare services this year aiming to channel more resources into people's livelihood sectors and boost consumption, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, will also enact laws on social assistance and medical insurance, said Lou Qinjian, spokesman for the fourth session of the 14th NPC, at a news conference ahead of the opening of its annual session.

During the year, the NPC Standing Committee will conduct oversight on building a unified domestic market and advancing all-round rural vitalization, Lou said.

