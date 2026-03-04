LINE

China, U.S. should respect each other, pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation: spokesperson

As two major countries, China and the United States should respect each other, and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, a Chinese spokesperson said on Wednesday.

China is willing to work with the United States to strengthen communication at all levels and through various channels, so as to create broader space for bilateral cooperation, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress, made the remarks at a press conference held ahead of the opening of the session scheduled for Thursday.

Meanwhile, China adheres to its own principles and red lines, and will, as always, resolutely safeguard its sovereignty, security, and development interests, Lou added. 

