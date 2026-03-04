Agenda of 4th session of 14th National People's Congress

The preparatory meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Wednesday adopted the following agenda of the session:

-- Deliberate the report on the work of the government;

-- Examine the draft outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development;

-- Examine the report on the implementation of the 2025 plan for national economic and social development and on the 2026 draft plan, and the draft plan for national economic and social development in 2026;

-- Examine the report on the execution of the central and local budgets for 2025 and on the draft central and local budgets for 2026, and the draft central and local budgets for 2026;

-- Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft environmental code;

-- Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress;

-- Deliberate the bill put forward by the NPC Standing Committee on reviewing the draft law on national development planning;

-- Deliberate the work report of the NPC Standing Committee;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Court;

-- Deliberate the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate;

-- Deliberate the report of the NPC Standing Committee on the work of the overhaul of laws and the proposed handling of certain laws and decisions. ■