618 shopping gala pivots to value-driven consumption

Employees arrange imported products at a warehouse in Jinhua, Zhejiang province, on June 18. (Photo: Pan Qiuya/ China Daily)

The 618 shopping festival, once dominated by price comparisons and heavy discounts, is increasingly being shaped by consumer demand for value, differentiation and lifestyle relevance, said experts.

A survey released by iiMedia Research showed that 57.59 percent of consumers participated in this year's promotions mainly for new launches and exclusive products, compared with 34.72 percent who were primarily driven by discounts.

The figures suggest that while price remains an important consideration, it is no longer the decisive factor in shaping purchasing decisions, as consumers place greater emphasis on product usefulness, uniqueness and long-term value.

Gao Chengyuan, president and CEO of Guangzhou TY Marketing, said the shift reflects a gradual change in consumer decision-making patterns.

"Consumer choices are increasingly moving beyond price sensitivity toward value, uniqueness and long-term usability," Gao said. "As promotional mechanisms become simpler, consumers are focusing more on product quality and practicality rather than complex discount structures."

He added that new and differentiated products are playing a greater role in meeting consumer demand for self-expression and functional value in a more competitive retail environment.

Beyond goods consumption, service-related spending recorded notable growth during the shopping festival.

According to JD, transactions for home cleaning services increased by more than 200 percent year-on-year, while appliance cleaning services rose by over 300 percent. Home nursing services for elderly and disabled people saw more than fourfold growth.

"Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for convenience and professional services rather than spending time on routine household tasks," Gao said, adding that demographic changes such as aging and the expansion of dual-income households are further accelerating demand for service-based consumption.

Wu Zewei, a contract research fellow at Jiangsu Su Merchants Bank, said the trend signals a shift from goods-centered consumption toward solution-oriented demand.

"As lifestyles become more fast-paced, consumers are increasingly outsourcing daily tasks to professional service providers," Wu said, noting that services are becoming an integral part of household consumption structures rather than an auxiliary choice.

Health-related consumption also maintained strong momentum during the campaign period. Data from Taobao's official WeChat account showed that sales of imported vitamin D increased by 122 percent, while magnesium and fish oil supplements rose by 180 percent and 137 percent, respectively.

The growth reflects a broader shift toward preventive health management and daily wellness awareness, particularly among younger consumers, said Gao.

Health consumption is gradually moving from treatment-oriented behavior toward prevention-oriented and routine-based management, he said.

"Consumers are no longer focusing only on treating illness," Gao said. "They are increasingly paying attention to maintaining long-term well-being through daily nutrition and lifestyle management."

Wu added that health-related spending is becoming more structured, preventive and quality-oriented, supported by rising awareness of personal well-being and lifestyle management.

The 618 data indicate that China's consumer market is undergoing a gradual but clear structural shift toward more segmented, diversified and value-driven demand, he added.

"This reflects a broader transition from price-led consumption toward more sophisticated and differentiated consumer expectations," said Yuan Shuai, deputy head of the investment department at the China City Development Academy.

He added that the changes are not only visible in spending behavior, but also in the evolving definition of what consumers consider "worth buying".