Pop icon's sun rises in Beijing once again

The vinyl record of Children of the Sun will be released on July 3.(Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Pop icon Jay Chou made a spectacular return to Beijing with his brand-new Dragon Fist: Beijing Carnival 2026 Jay Chou Concert, taking over the iconic National Stadium, or Bird's Nest, for three consecutive nights from June 26 to 28.

The landmark event marked Chou's first solo concerts in Beijing in nine years.

Nearly 65,000 fans filled the National Stadium each night, bringing total attendance to an astonishing 195,000 across the three sold-out performances.

The summer setting gave Chou an experience unlike any other. With the sun still shining as the concerts began, he laughed as he greeted the audience: "Performing in daylight feels so different — I can actually see all of you so clearly!"

After the opening show, the singer-songwriter reflected on the milestone on social media by posting, "What a special night at the iconic Bird's Nest, the Olympic stadium."

Created exclusively for Beijing, the concert's special title made the performance of his classic hit Dragon Fist one of the night's defining moments. As thunderous drums and soaring melodies filled the venue, 65,000 voices joined together in a breathtaking sing-along that echoed across the sky.

The concerts had already become one of the year's hottest live events before opening night. More than 6 million fans registered their interest across three major ticketing platforms, with every show selling out almost instantly.

Love was also in the air during the emotional performance of the song I Do, as multiple couples chose the romantic ballad as the perfect soundtrack to surprise marriage proposals, creating one of the weekend's most heartwarming highlights.

Another fan-favorite tradition — the interactive song request segment — once again sparked countless spontaneous and humorous exchanges between Chou and the audience, showcasing the effortless chemistry that has made his concerts legendary.

This March, Chou released his 16th album, Children of the Sun, digitally. Featuring 13 tracks, the album quickly topped this year's digital album sales charts across major music platforms on the Chinese mainland.

The music video for his single, Children of the Sun, won "Best Production" and "Best Makeup" at the Europe Music Video Awards, Season 24.

Following the chart-topping success of Children of the Sun, Chou will also release a vinyl edition with pre-orders beginning July 3.