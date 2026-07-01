Lifestyle experiences boost China's summer travel trends

A night view of the picturesque Bianhe River in Kaifeng, Henan province. (Photo By Xu Lin/China Daily)

A rafting experience, a fireworks show, or a concert ticket can all spark a journey, with summer tourism focusing on creating memorable experiences for visitors, according to the latest data from online travel agency Trip.com Group.

This summer, Chinese tourists have moved beyond sightseeing to seek lifestyle experiences, such as enjoying nightlife and participating in vibrant camping events.

They also prefer diverse experiences, including canyon rafting, desert visits and water parks.

For example, the Shapotou scenic area in the Ningxia Hui autonomous region combines desert landscapes and water activities, creating unique aquatic experiences for families. The karst landforms in Wulong, Chongqing and the pleasant plateau climate of Xining, Qinghai province, are major summer draws, offering tourists refreshing summer getaways.

Forest tourism has also emerged as a popular summer stress-relief option. Scenic spots including Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in Hunan province and Wuyi Mountain National Park in Fujian province are becoming popular forest wellness destinations.

China's summer performance and exhibition market is booming. The trend of visiting a city for a concert has evolved into a regular driver of tourism, boosting consumption in urban accommodation, scenic spots and catering sectors. Data from Trip.com Group shows that tourism product bookings for cities hosting summer concerts have jumped nearly 60 percent year-on-year.

China's parent-child travel market maintains steady growth, with total bookings rising 13.6 percent year-on-year this summer, according to Trip.com Group.

Parent-child travelers prioritize cool summer environments, study tour opportunities and hassle-free experiences, shifting their focus from checking in at scenic spots to enjoying experiential travel. Their destination choices have also expanded from first-tier cities to remote long-haul summer retreats.

The boom in long-haul travel has extended tourists' average stay. According to Trip.com Group, the popularity of cross-provincial travel in China this summer has risen 22.4 percent year-on-year. The proportion of travelers taking one- to three-day summer trips dropped from 71.6 percent in 2025 to 52.9 percent, while trips lasting four days or more surged from 28.4 percent to 47.1 percent.