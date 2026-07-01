Book-type foldables fast turning into hot AI interface

Visitors try out foldable smartphones at an exhibition in Shanghai on June 25. (Photo: China Daily)

The book-type foldable smartphone is undergoing a profound transformation from a hardware novelty into a genuine AI-powered productivity tool, experts and corporate executives said.

A new report from market research company Counterpoint Research said that as smartphone AI evolves from single-feature gimmicks into system-level interactive gateways, book-type foldables with their expansive screens and multitasking capabilities are emerging as the optimal terminal for complex AI workflows.

This shift is reshaping market dynamics. Counterpoint projects global foldable smartphone shipments will grow 20 percent year-on-year in 2026, with book-type devices surging from 52 percent of total foldable shipments in 2025 to 65 percent in 2026. China alone accounts for more than half of global shipments, with shipments in the country surpassing 10 million units in 2025.

"The value of large screens is shifting from entertainment to productivity," Counterpoint said. As consumer AI demands move from simple Q&A to cross-app, multistep complex tasks, users need sufficient screen real estate to review source materials, verify AI-generated content, and manage parallel operations. Traditional bar-type phones, with their constant app-switching friction, simply cannot keep up. Book-type foldables, by contrast, visualize entire workflows on a single expansive canvas, enabling parallel information processing that fully unlocks AI's productive potential.

Crucially, the report emphasizes that AI is not creating demand for foldables — it is multiplying their practical value exponentially.

The trend is in line with China's broader efforts to boost the consumption of AI-powered devices. Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng said China will spare no effort in promoting the research, development and iterative upgrading of next-generation AI products this year.

The minister outlined a comprehensive roadmap for AI integration across multiple facets of the economy and daily life. A key priority is the consumer sector, where the MIIT aims to accelerate the development of AI-powered personal computers, AI mobile phones and smart home appliances to meet people's needs for a better life.

Against this background, Chinese tech company Vivo has launched its latest foldable flagship, the X Fold6, positioning it squarely at the intersection of "big screen plus AI productivity". The device represents what the company called the "second evolution" of foldables — "not just unfolding a big screen, but unfolding an AI workstation to complete complex tasks".

Huang Tao, vice-president of Vivo, said: "We want to build a software and hardware platform truly born for mobile AI, so users can enjoy AI to the fullest."

The X Fold6 runs OriginOS 6 Fold, the industry's first operating system custom-built for foldable large screens and AI task flows. Its signature feature — the Atomic Workbench — introduces both "serial" and "parallel" modes. In serial mode, users can run up to five windows simultaneously in a one-primary-four-secondary layout with no overlap. A simple screen fold or three-finger swipe transitions to parallel mode, which supports four apps tiled across the screen, each freely resizable. Frequently used layouts can be saved as one-tap desktop shortcuts.

The Atomic Workbench also features "AI cross-window drag-and-drop", enabling smooth information flow between apps — drag to convert to spreadsheets, translate text or save business cards with a single gesture. The system-level AI proactively identifies user intent, suggesting app combinations and even allowing multiple AI assistants to run side by side for comparative output analysis, Vivo said.

The move comes as industry analysts see 2026 as a pivotal year. Market research company International Data Corp has forecast that worldwide foldable smartphone shipments will grow 30 percent year-on-year in 2026, driven by Apple's anticipated entry into the segment later this year.

"The year 2026 will prove exciting for the foldable category with multiple launches pushing the market to 30 percent year-on-year growth," said Nabila Popal, senior research director at IDC. "Apple's entry will be a real game-changer."

Facing Apple's possible competition, Chinese vendors are accelerating their large-screen strategies to defend premium-tier positions. As IDC said in a report, foldables now represent a critical value driver — while still a niche by volume, their average selling prices are three times higher than standard smartphones.

However, challenges remain. "Compared to traditional bar-type smartphones, foldable R&D and bill-of-materials costs are significantly higher, directly limiting user base expansion," said Li Zegang, an analyst at UK market research company Omdia.

"Software adaptation is still incomplete, and there is room for product experience optimization. How to fully leverage the differentiated advantages of the large-screen foldable form factor through system design remains a critical challenge for the industry," Li added.

As the foldable market enters this new phase — defined by AI-powered productivity and intensifying competition — devices like the Vivo X Fold6 are staking a clear claim: the future of foldables is not just about how big the screen is, but how intelligently it works, experts said.