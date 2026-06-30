CSITF seen as a catalyst for growth, development

With a record 600 deals reached, the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair (CSITF), which concluded recently, has become an ideal platform for introducing the latest innovations and technologies, creating vast business opportunities and promoting industry cooperation spanning domestic and global markets.

As a regular participant at the fair, Shanghai-based iSage took part in this year's event with its exhibition area expanding to a record 126 square meters.

"The fair has helped us connect with a wide range of customers, investors and end-users, contributing to our growth as an industrial humanoid robot company. Our products are now available in more than 200 countries and regions," said Lu Xuedong, a marketing staffer with iSage. According to Lu, the company exhibited its full product lineup and debuted its latest industrial humanoid robot model at this year's fair.

"We aim to further strengthen our brand presence and ensure our equipment better reaches target customers," added Lu.

MengW, a company based in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, unveiled its first humanoid robot designed for the security sector during the fair.

"We need a platform to let more people know about our product, and the CSITF is exactly the one we are looking for," said Huang Jiangcheng, a senior account manager at MengW.

The robot product, officially known as Leo, traces its development back to 2017, when its research and development started.

"In addition to providing round-the-clock security services, the robot can also express basic emotions through actions such as greeting, saluting and giving a thumbs-up," Huang said.

According to him, the company anticipates that the debut will assist the goal of becoming a service provider for smart-city public spaces.

For N-Jump, a skincare technology company based in Beijing, the CSITF is not only a platform that opens the domestic market, but also a nexus linking global opportunities.

"Founded in 2023, we now operate a physical store in Beijing, and our Shanghai flagship store is scheduled to open in August," said Zhou Bingliang, head of the China market at N-Jump.

According to Zhou, as a first-time participant of the fair, N-Jump joined the event as part of the group exhibitor organized by Beauty Nova Tech Hub, where N-Jump set up its physical booth last December.

Beauty Nova Tech Hub is an innovative beauty and health ecosystem community situated in Shanghai's Jing'an district.

Launched in May 2025 with only a few companies, Beauty Nova Tech Hub has grown to 102 enterprises. This year, it set up a 120-square-meter exhibition area to help 24 participating companies better connect with resources at the event, said Zhu Zihui, head of marketing at Beauty Nova Tech Hub.

At its 135-square-meter exhibition booth, Suzhou-based Magiclab showcased a total of 16 robots across six models, and also unveiled the first public demonstration of its robotic arm application in smart homes, powered by its large model.

"We attend the CSITF to let more people know about our products. Through exhibiting the large model, which is the brain of our humanoid robots, we hope to reach possible partners and build an ecosystem together," said Lin Fan, a manager on communications with Magiclab.

According to Lin, Magiclab's products are sold in more than 50 countries and regions, with around 60 percent of its revenue coming from overseas markets.