Zero-tariff policy boosts export power

China's zero-tariff policy toward African countries marks a shift that goes beyond traditional trade considerations, reshaping global economic relations through deeper integration and stronger links to international value chains, Egyptian analysts say.

With China-Africa trade exceeding $348 billion last year, the policy signals a new phase in the economic repositioning of 53 African countries within the global economy by boosting export competitiveness, attracting investment and promoting export-oriented industrialization, they said.

The move also opens wider prospects for deepening China-Egypt relations at a symbolic moment, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, they added.

"This policy represents a structural shift in the philosophy of trade relations between China and Africa, moving toward a more long-term economic partnership," said Nermeen Tawfik, coordinator of the Pharos Center for Strategic Studies and Consultations.

Chinese learn about African skincare products. (File photo/China News Service)

The measure underscores Beijing's efforts to further strengthen its relations with Africa, secure supply chains and institutionalize a cooperation model based on mutual benefit and deeper integration into global value chains, Tawfik said.

The elimination of tariffs is expected to enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian and other African goods in the Chinese market, one of the world's largest in terms of both scale and demand, she added.

The decision comes at a time of growing divergence in global trade policies among major countries and stands in contrast to approaches marked by protectionism, reflecting China's commitment to openness and free trade, Tawfik said.

"Egypt is strategically positioned to capitalize on this shift, particularly through its industrial base and geographic advantage as a regional trade gateway," she said.

Tawfik said the policy will boost joint projects, especially the Chinese industrial zone in Ain Sokhna within the Suez Canal Economic Zone. Serving as a key manufacturing and export platform, the zone helps integrate Egypt-based production into Chinese-led supply chains while attracting investment in sectors such as textiles and manufacturing.

The development is expected to further strengthen Egypt's role as a strategic hub linking Africa, Asia and Europe, she added.

"The Ain Sokhna industrial zone is emerging as a key platform for export-oriented manufacturing integrated into Chinese supply chains," she said.

She cautioned, however, that the extent to which African countries benefit from the tariff-free policy will depend on their ability to undertake structural economic upgrades and enhance industrial capacity.

Structural shift

Ghada Kamal, an Egyptian expert in international affairs and African studies, said China's zero-tariff policy, which took effect on May 1, represents a structural transformation in economic relations between Beijing and the Global South.

The decision reflects China's strategic orientation toward deepening economic integration with Africa by fully opening its market to African products, Kamal said.

"China is deliberately repositioning African economies within the global trading system through full and unconditional market access," she said.

Egypt stands out as one of the leading candidates to benefit from this shift because of its unique geoeconomic advantages, she said."Egypt combines industrial capacity, infrastructure development and strategic location, making it one of the strongest beneficiaries of this policy shift."

On sectoral effects, Kamal highlighted the immediate gains for Egyptian exports. "The removal of tariffs ... creates an immediate and measurable competitive advantage for Egyptian goods in the Chinese market," she said.

The policy also enhances Africa's appeal to foreign direct investment by combining competitive production costs with guaranteed access to the Chinese market, she added.

The initiative complements the African Continental Free Trade Area by strengthening regional value chains and promoting economic integration across Africa, she said.