Foreign companies anticipate continuous profitability in China

More than 80 percent of foreign companies anticipated that their investment profitability in China would remain steady or increase this year, according to a survey released by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade on Friday.

The research work, conducted by the CCPIT in nearly 800 foreign companies from 26 provinces and autonomous regions and municipalities between April and June, found that nearly 70 percent of the surveyed foreign-funded businesses are optimistic about the outlook of the Chinese market for the next five years. Over 90 percent of the respondents believed that China's market attractiveness will either increase or remain stable.

Among them, 59.82 percent of the surveyed foreign firms are engaged in processing and manufacturing businesses, while 64.6 percent are small medium- and micro-sized enterprises.

The primary reasons cited by these global companies for investing in China included "large market size", "multiple preferential policies", and "complete industrial and supply chains", accounting for 77.54 percent, 53.36 percent and 39.91 percent, respectively, said the survey results.