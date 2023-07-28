China's photovoltaic sector surges ahead

An employee works on the solar cell production line of a company in Huzhou, Zhejiang province. (XIE SHANGGUO/FOR CHINA DAILY)

China's photovoltaic industry continues to maintain a good development trend, the People's Daily reported on Thursday.

The output of polysilicon, silicon wafer, cell wafer, and component reached 600,000 tons, 250 gigawatts, 220 gigawatts, and 200 gigawatts, respectively, in the first half of this year, to surge over 60 percent year-on-year for the each, said the paper, citing the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

The photovoltaic power has become the second-largest power source in China. The newly installed capacity of photovoltaic power reached 78.42 million kilowatts in the first six months, an increase of 154 percent year-on-year, accounting for 56 percent of the total installed power supply.

The completed investment to the photovoltaic power surpassed 130 billion yuan ($18.18 billion) in Jan to June, accounting for 50 percent of the total completed investment to renewable energy.

The export of the photovoltaic products crossed $29 billion in this period, growing 13 percent year-on-year.

Europe remains the largest component export market, with the silicon wafer and the cell wafer exports mainly concentrated in Asia.

Currently, the new energy such as photovoltaic has entered a new stage of large-scale, market-oriented, high proportion and high-quality development, and it has a broad prospect for development, said the People's Daily.