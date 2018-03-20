|United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will leave on Friday for China and meet with Chinese leaders in Beijing, his spokesman said Wednesday.
|The 2018 Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference will be "an excellent place" for China to lay out its role as a key stabilizer for the regional and world economy, a senior U.S. scholar has said.
Both quantity and quality should be ensured as China unfolds its effort to make the homeland greener, President Xi Jinping said on Monday as he took part in a voluntary tree planting event in Beijing. [More]
China will strengthen and standardize the management of scientific data to guarantee data security and enhance data sharing, according to measures issued by the General Office of the State Council. [More]
