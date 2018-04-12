LINE

Economy

BFA annual conference concludes with globalization consensus

2018-04-12
The closing press conference of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 is held in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference 2018 concluded Wednesday with major achievements made in promoting globalization amid rising uncertainties in the world.[Special coverage]

Zhou Wenzhong, secretary-general of the BFA, elaborated on the consensus at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

-- A more open and innovation-driven Asia is the ballast stone and inexhaustible source of impetus for world peace, prosperity and development.

In the past four days, more than 2,000 participants and over 1,000 journalists talked about the Belt and Road Initiative, opening-up, innovation and structural reform in 65 panel discussions and put forward proposals.

-- Chinese President Xi Jinping's speech was the keynote of the annual conference.

Xi's speech was a vivid explanation of the annual conference's theme. China's reform and opening-up achievements in the past four decades have offered Chinese experience and wisdom to Asia's opening-up and innovation. China's pledge to adhere to reform and opening-up and expand opening-up is a strong support for globalization and free trade.

-- The significance of globalization and free trade to world's prosperity and development was highlighted.

Participants agreed that globalization is irreversible, and open, free and win-win trade conforms to the common interests of Asia, Europe and other parts of the world. They spoke positively of the Belt and Road Initiative.

　　

