Xi calls for building inclusive, harmonious world

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with incumbent and incoming members of the Board of Directors of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

Countries should all be committed to building an inclusive world and creating a harmonious atmosphere, said Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday.[Special coverage]

We advocate inclusiveness and oppose zero-sum game featuring winner-takes-all and I-win-you-lose mentality, Xi said when meeting with incumbent and incoming members of the Board of Directors of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA), who gathered here for the BFA annual conference.

Nations that enjoy sound development and comfortable life should let others have the same, Xi said.

"The Pacific Ocean is vast enough to accommodate all the Pacific countries," said Xi, adding that competition among countries, if there is any, should be benign interaction, and problems and disagreement should be resolved through consultation.