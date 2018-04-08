Hainan hosts 2018 Boao Sculpture Festival(1/3)

A visitor views sculptures at the 2018 Boao Sculpture Festival in Qionghai city, Hainan Province, April 3, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

The 2018 Boao Sculpture Festival, which opened April 3 in Qionghai city, Hainan Province, offers visitors two areas of interest. One involves international sculptures, showing works from 61 invited artists from home and abroad, including countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The other focuses on public sculptures, with 36 works from 22 well-known sculptors on display.

The festival aims to promote cultural exchanges among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, and to coincide with the theme of "An open and innovative Asia for a world of greater prosperity" from the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia. The festival will run through May 8.