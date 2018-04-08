LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Hainan hosts 2018 Boao Sculpture Festival(1/3)

2018-04-08 11:02 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

A visitor views sculptures at the 2018 Boao Sculpture Festival in Qionghai city, Hainan Province, April 3, 2018. (Photo/Xinhua)

The 2018 Boao Sculpture Festival, which opened April 3 in Qionghai city, Hainan Province, offers visitors two areas of interest. One involves international sculptures, showing works from 61 invited artists from home and abroad, including countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. The other focuses on public sculptures, with 36 works from 22 well-known sculptors on display.

The festival aims to promote cultural exchanges among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative, and to coincide with the theme of "An open and innovative Asia for a world of greater prosperity" from the 2018 Boao Forum for Asia. The festival will run through May 8.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.