IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, and Jack Ma, founder and chairman of Alibaba Group, talk on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao Town, South China's Hainan Province, April 9, 2018. Countries should resist the temptation for inward policies and protectionist sentiments to sustain sound economic growth, Lagarde said on Monday. (Photo/China News Service: Du Yang)